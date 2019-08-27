Corvette Caravan to pass through Amarillo on the way to Bowling Green, Kentucky

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Move over. A large group of Corvettes are passing through Amarillo on Monday for a big celebration in Kentucky.
Next week, the 2019 National Corvette Caravan of Texas and Oklahoma panhandles will form at the Hampton Inn & Suites West, on Interstate 40 in Amarillo. The caravan is known as the “world’s largest moving automotive event.”
About 8:00 a.m. on Monday, 18 Corvettes are expected to leave Amarillo to head to Oklahoma City to join other caravan members.
The caravan of America’s sports cars is expected to grow to more than 40 Corvettes in Oklahoma City and then to 60 Corvettes in Tulsa before taking off to Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Tuesday afternoon.
More than 550 Corvettes are expected to arrive in Cape Girardeau for a large Corvette car show and block party, but the fun doesn’t end there.
On Wednesday, the caravan will leave Missouri for Paducah, Kentucky for even more Corvettes. From all directions, about 5,000 Corvettes are expected to participate in the 6th national Corvette Caravan.
All of the Corvettes will meet up at Bowling Green, Kentucky for the National Corvette Museum’s 25th Anniversary for three-day celebration of events and festivities.
Every five years, Corvette enthusiasts and lovers drive in the Caravan’s from all across the nation to pay homage to Corvettes in Bowling Green.
