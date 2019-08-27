Bill McKenzie, founder of Pine Cove, dies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pine Cove announced that their founder, William T. (Bill) McKenzie died Tuesday.
According to the Pine Cove website, McKenzie passed away Tuesday morning.
The website said McKenzie envisioned the camp in 1963. The camp started with two 20-bed cabins on seven acres of land. Over time, it grew to include 12 camps in Texas and South Carolina.
Pine Cove said McKenzie, who went by his nickname, “Red Baron," remained active his entire life in the ministry of Pine Cove, serving as president of the board, board member emeritus, and as a long-time advisor. He was a frequent visitor and familiar face at Pine Cove.
“We will miss this humble and mighty servant for God and pray for Bill’s wife, Sharon, along with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His impact on the Kingdom will be felt for generations because of his willingness to listen to God’s calling,” Pine Cove said.
McKenzie leaves behind his wife Sharon, along with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for McKenzie will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.
At the family’s request, if desired, donations in honor of Bill McKenzie can be made to Pine Cove, Green Acres Baptist Church’s music department or Hospice of East Texas.
