WEBXTRA: City of Tyler previews new fire engine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler gave us a preview of their new fire engine today. Assistant Fire Chief Joey Hooton told us the old engine is over 15 years old and the new engine is much needed.
The Pierce-Puc Enforcer made it’s way down from being manufactured in Wisconsin and is ready to serve at station 10 near UT-Tyler, off Old Omen Road. it has a 754-gallon tank. Hooton thinks the new engine will serve the City of Tyler, very well.
“It’s a wonderful feeling that the city, the tax payers entrusted us with the funds to be able to purchase this,” Hooton said. “It is a beautiful piece of equipment. Other fire departments, when we were up there, you know checking it out and they all commented how how beautiful it was.”
The next step is three days of training for all three shifts on the engine and then it will have a big reveal on Friday, September 6.
