Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in IDing suspects in burglary at Douglass store

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A post on the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office stated that “tremendous progress” has been made in a joint investigation with the Bullard Police Department regarding two business burglaries that occurred last week.
The NCSO Facebook post also included new video of the suspects in a burglary that occurred at the Family Dollar store in Douglass in the morning hours of Aug. 16. The video shows the suspects prying the store’s front doors open.
According to the post from last Friday, once the suspects got the Family Dollar’s store’s front doors open, they stole numerous cigarette cartons and pre-paid phone cars before they left in a white Toyota RAV-4. A black Honda CRV passenger car was also at the scene, the post stated.
Investigators believe that the suspects were also involved in another burglary in Bullard, Texas at a local convenience store around 4:50 a.m. Friday morning,” the Facebook post stated. “It appears that after burglarizing a store in Bullard that the suspects then drove to Douglass, Texas.”
The post went on to say that the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and the Bullard Police Department are conducting a joint investigation and that “tremendous progress has been made.”
Bullard police have said they believe this is the same group of suspects who burglarized an Exxon gas station off US 69 on August 16.
“We’re looking at their video; similarities are the same. It looks to be the same suspects in the video, same vehicle descriptions,” Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, sheriff of Nacogdoches County said in a previous interview. “There’s no doubt they’re going to be connected.”
Bridges told KTRE News that investigators don’t believe the suspects are from Nacogdoches County.
“We’ve seen this before,” Bridges said. “They come into the county, they hit cars, and they move on; they hit businesses such as this.”
The Bullard Police Department said in a previous story that a total of nine suspects were involved in the burglary that occurred at the Exxon convenience store located on U.S. Highway 69. After the suspects broke the glass front door, they entered the store and stole cigarettes and other miscellaneous items.
The post on the NCSO Facebook page also stated that the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has investigated 15 vehicle burglaries since Aug. 8. Most of those burglaries occurred on Aug. 16 and 17.
The post did not indicate whether or not investigators believe the vehicle burglaries are connected to the business burglaries in Douglass and Bullard.
“All vehicles that were broken into were parked at a residence and were left unlocked,” the Facebook post stated. “Items taken include handguns, checkbooks, and credit cards that were left inside the vehicles.”
According to the Facebook post, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has identified one suspect in the vehicle burglaries and is in the process of filing more charges against the individual. NCSO investigators believe there are more suspects in the vehicle burglaries, and they are working to identify them, the Facebook post stated.
Anyone with any information about any of the cases mentioned in the Facebook post is urged to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 560-7777 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 560-INFO.
Previous stories: Bullard police asking public help identifying 9 Exxon burglary suspects
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.