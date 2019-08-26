NTSB preliminary report: Witness finds plane nose down on runway following crash in Kilgore

KILGORE, TEXAS (KLTV) - More information has been released about a plane crash that injured one person in Kilgore.
According to preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, a Cessna 175 plane was taking off from the Kilgore Airport at about 6:20 p.m. on July 20 when the crash occurred.
A witness reported to NTSB that he saw the plane taxi to the one end of the runway, perform a “normal pre-flight run-up” and begin a fast taxi. The witness told NTSB that he then lost sight of the plane due to trees located along the runway.
The same witness then reported hearing the plane’s engine “accelerate, then slow, then increase again, followed by the sound of an impact.” The witness then drove on the runaway until they found the crashed plane.
According to NTSB, the witness found the plane nose down, about halfway down the runway in a restricted area.
Kilgore police and fire units responded to the scene of the crash. Only the pilot was in the plane at the time of the crash. According to NTSB, he was seriously injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.
NTSB also reported the plane sustained substantial damage in the crash.
The plane was privately owned and operated. It was operating as a personal flight and didn’t have a flight plan filed nor was one required to be filed.
