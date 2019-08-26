Monday’s Weather: Hot and humid. High 97

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A few clouds and a light breeze to start the work week today. Temperatures this morning are starting in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with a light south breeze and temperatures reaching the upper 90s. Thanks to the humidity, afternoon temperatures will feel like the triple digits and a heat advisory is in effect through 7pm this evening. The heat advisory may be extended for some parts of Deep East Texas tomorrow, but a weak cold front could bring some relief. Showers and thunderstorms become possible overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning in northern counties near I-30. These showers will progress southward to near I-20 during the morning and midday hours Tuesday. The front moves in but somewhat stalls over East Texas and this keeps chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through midweek. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for the middle of the week with a warming trend headed into the weekend.