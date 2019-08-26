Hughes Springs police searching for man last seen Thursday

HUGHES SPRINGS, TEXAS (KLTV) - Hughes Springs police are asking for the public’s help finding a person.
The department has put out a welfare concern for Sean Anthony James, who was last seen on Aug. 22 near Bluebonnet in Hughes Springs. It is reported his mother has not heard from him since then.
Huhges Spring police reports he is about 5′9″ and weighs about 140 lbs. Sean is described to have blue eyes and blond hair.
Police say it is possible Sean is with another family member.
Hughes Springs police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the police department at 903-639-2621.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.