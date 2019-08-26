Happy National Dog Day, East Texas

East Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a showcase of the most lovable, playful and adorable puppers in East Texas, just in time for National Dog Day. East Texans love their pets, and the dogs in this slideshow look like they have a pretty good life.
National Dog Day was founded in 2004 by Pet and Family Lifestyle Expert and animal advocate, Colleen Paige. She hoped to bring attention to the plight of animals and to encourage pet adoption.
Need a dog of your own? Contact Pets Fur People or any shelter near you to check into adopting. So many adorable pups need a home and someone to love.
