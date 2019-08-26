East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Burn Bans are in effect for Anderson, Henderson, Kaufman, and Rusk Counties until Further Notice. Heat Advisories are in effect until 7 PM this evening for All of East Texas. Temperature-Humidity Values are expected from 105°-110° during the heat of the day. A weak cold front will slowly move through East Texas during the day on Tuesday allowing rain chances to occur during the morning hours. A few isolated thundershowers will be possible. Rain chances should be near 40%. A few of the thundershowers may be a bit on the strong side, but not a lot of severe weather is expected. Once we get into the afternoon hours, rain chances diminish to near 20%. An upper-level disturbance will follow this front on Wednesday morning, increasing our rain chances once again to near 60%. Those rain chances should continue into the early afternoon hours, then diminish to near 20% by late afternoon/evening hours. Cooler temperatures are expected on Wednesday. We start warming up again Thursday through Saturday before another cold front moves in. Not a lot of cool air is expected with the front on Sunday, but morning lows are expected to remain in the lower 70s.