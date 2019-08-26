East Texas roadwork for the weeks of Aug. 26 & Sept. 2

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work throughout the district during the Weeks of August 26 and September 2, 2019.
Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
Summer seal coat operations have been completed in the Tyler District. Striping and pavement marking operations will continue on roadways around the district for the next few weeks with an anticipated completion date in early October. Motorists are reminded to use caution during these mobile operations.
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews plan to conduct ditch cleaning operations on FM 837 between SH 155 and FM 315. The week of September 2, edge repairs are planned for FM 321 between FM 315 and SH 19.Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all locations.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
County Road 355 @ Wells Creek Bridge Replacement
- Limits: CR 355 @ Wells Creek - 3.6 miles & 3.7 miles south of US 79
- Contractor: Baker & Reid Co., LLC
- Cost: $607,852.40
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
Current work includes setting bridge beams and forming the bridge deck. The roadway is closed at Wells Creek for the duration of the project with no thru traffic allowed. Motorists must use alternate routes. The project consists of replacing the bridges and approaches, metal beam guard fence, grading, base and surface.
FM 2054 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 321 south to 0.866 miles south of County Road 2802
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $2.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Road widening activities are being conducted. Expect daily lane closures and delays. The project is widening the roadway to 11-foot lanes each direction with 3-foot shoulders. It consists of widening the roadway, extending structures, replacing driveway pipes, sealcoat, surface mix, striping, and new roadway signage.
US 175 Widening Project - Phase III - Anderson County
· Limits: From 0.85 mile east of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $27.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Work continues in the eastbound lanes. Current activities include moving stockpiles, clearing debris and cleaning the existing roadway in preparation of level-up between CR 4236 and CR 300; mulching and seeding in graded areas throughout the project limits; and installation and repair of SW3P items. Flex base operations are ongoing between Cemetery Rd. and CR 300. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
US 287 Overlay Project
- Limits: From 0.154 miles south of SH 294 in Elkhart, south to the Anderson/Houston County line
- Contractor: Big Creek Construction
- Cost: $4 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Closeout activities continue throughout the project limits. Expect daily lane closures and delays. The project consists of guard fence upgrades, base repair, mill & inlay, surface treatment, surface hot mix, and permanent striping.
US 287 Super 2 Project
- Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $6.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Current work includes excavation, embankment, installation of erosion control items on the southbound side of the roadway, and cement operations in the northbound and southbound lanes. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph through portions of the project. The contract consists of base repair, treated subgrade, surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.
Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance crews plan to perform pothole repair operations around the county as well as encroachment and debris removal throughout the week. No lane closures are planned. The following week, Jacksonville crews plan to continue edge repair operations on FM 2064. Rusk crews will continue edge work on FM 768. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
US 69 Widening Project through Wells
· Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $17.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Work is progressing with road construction and sidewalk activities being conducted on the east side of the roadway. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts on traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed.
US 84 Restoration in Rusk
- Limits: From US 69 in Rusk to 0.46 miles east of SH 110
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $2.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
No work is scheduled for the week. The project is placing roadway underdrain and repaving the roadway lane through town.
US 79 Widening Project
- Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $8.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is conducting roadway widening activities using daily lane closures and a pilot car. Expect delays on the corridor. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect. The project will widen the roadway to add passing lanes.
US 79 Rehabilitation Project
- Limits: From 0.16 mi east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $8.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. When work starts, a work zone speed limit of 60 mph will be in effect. The project will rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.
FM 343 Drainage Improvements
- Limits: From US 69 to 2.7 miles east of US 69
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $0.64 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
The contractor is scheduled to continue drainage improvements. The project will upgrade safety features on driveways and roadway cross-culverts.
SH 110, etc.
- Limits: Various roadways in Cherokee, Rusk, & Smith counties
- Contractor: Striping Technology, LP
- Cost: $491,833.83
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Motorists should expect daytime lane closures and delays as work progresses. The project consists of placing profiled edge line markings on SH 322 in Rusk County and on FM 347 in Cherokee County. Profiled centerline and edge line markings will be placed on SH 110 in Cherokee and Smith counties.
Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct base repairs on FM 2011 between FM 2204 and SH 322. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. Sweeping operations will be conducted on various roadways around the county. This will be a mobile operation with traffic control provided through a Truck Mounted Attenuator following the brooms.
Gregg County construction projects updates:
I-20 WB Overlay Project
- Limits: From SH 31 to SH 135
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $1.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Late Summer 2019
The contractor continues asphalt operations, striping, and placing edge line rumble strips on the roadway. Expect alternating lane closures. The project includes mill and inlay, overlay and striping, and repairing concrete rail and metal beam guard fence. All lane closures will be at night.
FM 1252 Widening Project
- Limits: From a half-mile west of SH 135 to SH 135 at Liberty City
- Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD
- Cost: $739,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Late Summer 2019
The contractor will be striping and completing punch list items. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project is widening FM 1252 with a center turn lane. Work includes cement treating base, widening, hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and striping.
FM 1844 Widening Project
- Limits: From SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to SS 502 (Judson Road)
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $2.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
Current work includes installing sedimentation control, extending culverts, edge widening, and replacing driveway pipe. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of widening FM 1844. Work will include widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping.
Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to perform mobile edging and patching operations on roadways around the county. The week of September 2, rehab work is planned for FM 2709 from FM 316 to SH 19. Base repairs will be conducted on FM 1616 from FM 773 to FM 2752; and on FM 2752 between FM 1616 and SH 19. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at both lane closures.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
SH 19, ETC.
- Limits: Various roadways in Henderson and Anderson counties
- Contractor: Striping Technology, L.P.
- Cost: $421,343.10
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Work is underway and motorists should expect slow-moving operations with lane closures and delays. The project consists of placing profiled centerline and edgeline markings on SH 19 in Henderson and Anderson counties. Profiled edgeline markings will also be placed on FM 315 in Henderson County and FM 323 in Anderson County.
SH 31 GCAA Fairgrounds
- Limits: Henderson County Fairgrounds Entrance
- Contractor: Encino Landscaping
- Cost: $144,985.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Work has been completed and the project is now in the plant maintenance period. The Landscape Development Project, awarded through the Governor’s Community Achievement Award, consists of reconstructing a pipe entrance, decorative fencing, landscaping, irrigation, and lighting.
SH 334 Bridge Project
- Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (a mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)
- Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP
- Cost: $41.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020
Current work includes driving sheet pile, drill shaft operations, and embankment operations for retaining walls, pouring sidewalks, curbs and driveways. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes. It consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.
SH 19 Widening Project III
· Limits: From FM 1615 south to 0.3 miles south of Coon Creek
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $4.9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Work continues on erosion control items and closeout activities throughout the project limits with lane closures possible. The project consists of adding 10-foot shoulders on both the northbound and southbound travel lanes.
Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to conduct ditch and edge maintenance on various FM roads throughout the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.
Rusk County construction projects updates:
SH 149 Overlay Project
- Limits: From the Gregg County line south to the Panola County line
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $6.3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
The contractor is repairing base failures on SH 43 just north of the SH 149 intersection. The project includes pavement repair, milling, hot mix overlay, bridge rail replacement, and installing new pavement markings.
FM 2658 Reconstruction Project
- Limits: From SH 43 to CR 2144
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $1.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Late Summer 2019
The contractor is seeding side slopes and placing striping on the roadway. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes scarifying and cement treating the existing base, new flex base, two course surface treatment, and new pavement markings.
FM 840 Reconstruction
- Limits: From FM 2867 to SH 315
- Contractor: Pinto Construction Co, Inc.
- Cost: $7.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020
Work continues to extend culverts and place flex base in the lanes with most work occurring east of FM 1798. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. This project includes extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, and upgrading guardrail and pavement markings.
US 79N Reconstruction
- Limits: From US 259 to CR 344
- Contractor: Madden Construction Co., Inc.
- Cost: $5.84 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
The contractor will be laying asphalt on the surface, seal coating, and laying asphalt driveways. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car conducting traffic control. The project consists of reconstructing the roadway from the US 259 intersection east to CR 344. Work will include milling, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, guardrails, and new pavement markings.
US 79S Reconstruction
- Limits: From FM 225 to Loop 571
- Contractor: Foutsco Construction Co., Inc.
- Cost: $1.94 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
The contractor will be milling pavement and laying hot mix asphalt. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of reconstructing the roadway from FM 225 to Loop 571. Work includes milling, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, guardrails, drainage improvements and new pavement markings.
Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to continue ditch maintenance on SH 110 just north of Whitehouse utilizing cones and an arrow board for traffic control. The following week, edging operations are planned for FM 16 from FM 14 to US 271. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control as needed.
Smith County construction projects updates:
SH 31 Front Street Surfacing Project
- Limits: From W. Loop 323 to Broadway Ave.
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Co., Inc.
- Cost: $3.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor is scheduled to continue nighttime paving operations on the intersections from West Loop 323 to Broadway Avenue. Work will be performed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The project consists of a 4 inch pavement mill and inlay using night-time lane closures.
Spur 248 Widening Project
· Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler
· Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.
· Cost: $8.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
No work is scheduled for this project that is widening Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
Turn Lanes Project
· Limits: Various locations throughout Tyler
· Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.
· Cost: $2.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Cleanup activities are scheduled for the next couple of weeks. The project is removing the existing medians to extend the turn lanes and adding right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work locations include US 69 at Cumberland Rd., Independence Pl., Rice Rd., South Town Dr., and South Donnybrook Ave., and Grande Blvd. at Old Jacksonville Highway.
FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: From FM 346 at Prairie Creek, south of Lake Tyler
· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
· Cost: $2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
Roadway construction operations continue with lane closures in place and a pilot car providing traffic control. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is replacing the existing bridge with a wider structure.
I-20 Ramp Improvement Project
- Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $14.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor will continue performing retaining wall and frontage road construction on I-20. The entrance ramp at US 69 and the exit ramp to US 69 will also be widened over the next few weeks. The project is constructing frontage roads and improving ramps.
SH 31 Resurfacing Project
- Limits: From FM 850 to FM 757
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $1.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
No work is scheduled for the week. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in place. The project consists of placing a ¾” Permeable Friction Course (PFC) and replacing the guardrail near FM 2908.
FM 2661 Widening Project
- Limits: From SH 31 to SH 64
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $2.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor is scheduled to place signs and striping. The work zone speed limit is 50 mph. The project is widening the existing road and making drainage improvements.
US 69 Overpass at FM 346
- Limits: At FM 346
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $16.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor continues to conduct drainage and paving work. A construction work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect for the project on US 69 with daily lane closures as required. The project is building a new bridge over FM 346.
Landscaping in Lindale and Troup (Notice of Project Completion)
- Limits: US 69 in Lindale, and FM 13 and FM 1089 in Troup
- Contractor: Tight Line Construction, LLC
- Cost: $131,480.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
This project is complete.
FM 2493 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $14.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022
The contractor is scheduled to continue detour pavement and drainage work. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes as work is conducted in the intersection. Expect daily lane closures implemented as necessary. The construction work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
CR 1113 & CR 2171 Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: CR 1113 at Butler Creek and CR 2171 at Blackhawk Creek
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $719,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Bridge construction will continue on CR 1113 at Butler Creek. A detour is in place during construction with the roadway closed to through traffic.
No work is scheduled on CR 2171/Willingham Rd. at Blackhawk Creek. The road is open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges with new structures.
Azalea Drive & Camellia Street Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: North Azalea Drive and Camellia Street at West Mud Creek
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $470,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is scheduled to continue bridge construction activities. The existing bridges are scheduled to be removed, and the inside lanes of Sunnybrook Drive are closed. Drivers are encouraged to use caution within the limits of these projects. The project replaces the existing bridges with new bridges.
FM 346/US 271 Safety Project
- Limits: From US 69 to FM 756, etc.
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $0.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
The contractor is scheduled to continue guardrail installation on FM 346. Guardrail is also scheduled to be placed on US 271. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph will be in effect on US 271. The project consists of safety upgrades.
FM 2015 Widening Project
- Limits: From I- 20 Westbound Frontage Road, north to CR 313
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
Crews will begin transitioning traffic to the final lane configuration through most of the project. Expect single lane traffic daily with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes roadway widening to construct a continuous left turn lane, and improving paving, drainage, striping, and signage.
Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to address drainage issues on roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Van Zandt County construction projects updates:
SH 64 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 16 to FM 858
· Contractor: Big Creek Construction
· Cost: $9.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
Current work to widen the roadway includes cement treating subgrade and placing flex base. Expect delays due to daily lane closures. The speed limit is 50 mph in the work zone. The project includes grading, structure work, striping, sign upgrades, and widening the road with shoulders and passing lanes in each direction.
SH 243 Widening Project
· Limits: From SH 198 east to SH 64 in Canton
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $6.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
Crews will be performing minor work items including grading, vegetation, striping, and cleanup. The project iswidening the roadway from two to four lanes with a flush median, curb and gutter, and storm drain improvements.
FM 1256 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 316 eastward to SH 19
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $5.8 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Late Summer 2019
The project is in the closeout phase and no lane closures are anticipated. It is widening and repaving the existing roadway and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1652 Rehab Project
· Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $4.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
The contractor plans to conduct transition work at each end of the project, asphalt driveways, and apply the final surface course of seal coat. Expect single lane two-way traffic managed by flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1653 Rehab Project
· Limits: From SH 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills
· Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
· Cost: $3.9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Roadway rehabilitation and widening operations continue. Expect single lane two-way traffic managed by flaggers and pilot car. The 5.5-mile project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1861 Rehab Project
· Limits: From SH 19 to FM 2339
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $2.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
The project is in the closeout phase and no lane closures are anticipated. It consists of pavementrehabilitation, widening the existing roadway, and improving drainage structures for safety.
County Road Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: CR 3415 at Giladon Creek; CR 1903 at Mill Creek Relief; CR 2142 at Caney Creek
· Contractor: B & E Construction, Inc.
- Cost: $904,800.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Work continues on the CR 1903 Bridge at Mill Creek Relief and on the CR 3415 Bridge at Giladon Creek. Both roads are closed for the duration of construction. The project is replacing three county roadbridges in Van Zandt County.
Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to perform base repairs on FM 2966. Edging operations arescheduled for FM 2869. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.
Wood County construction projects updates:
County Road Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: CR 2790
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $350,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The bridge is in place and crews are installing drainage and erosion control features. The road isclosed for the duration of construction on this project to replace the bridge.
FM 1254 Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: FM 1254 At Lake Fork Creek
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.
- Cost: $1.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Crews will be forming the bridge deck. FM 1254 is closed at Lake Fork Creek between Loop 564 and FM 778. Detours are in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The contractor continues substructure work for the new bridge. This project consists of replacing the bridge and approaches.
Loop 564 Overlay Project
- Limits: From US 69 north of Mineola to US 69 south of Mineola
- Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, Ltd.
- Cost: $5.77 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Hot mix paving operations are underway south of US 80. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project includes pavement repair, hot mix asphalt overlay, guardrail, and pavement markings upgrades.
SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project
· Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $1.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Utility crews are relocating facilities. Crews will continue structure widening and installation of safety features along SH 182 and FM 1805 once utilities are relocated. Expect minor delays due to periodic single lane closureswith flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
I-20 Total Maintenance Contract
· Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties
· Contractor: Firemen Excavation
Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week.
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Thursday - inside lanes thru all three counties.
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Monday, Tuesday, Friday - outside lanes thru all three counties
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Frontage roads and ramps on Wednesday
· Guardrail Repairs: In all three counties
· Tree Removal: Stump grinding operations underway
· Full Depth Concrete Repair: Working in Van Zandt County on I-20 eastbound at Mile Marker 534