East Texas Ag News: Using stockpiled bermuda grass for winter feed

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - If you’re looking for ways to use standing or stockpiled perennials like bermuda grass, county extension agents in Overton say you can consider them for a different winter feeding approach.
These forages are allowed to accumulate in the field for grazing during fall and early winter.
Stockpiled bermuda grass can provide the required nutrition for dry, pregnant cows through January if the appropriate procedure is followed.
Producers should plan on providing approximately 45-to-60 days of grazing with the dormant bermuda grass. In most instances, stockpiled bermuda grass should be used up by January.
Once it’s completely grazed, you can shift to another winter feeding option such as cool season forages or hay.
