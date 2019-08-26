City of Tyler to hold public hearings concerning 2019-20 budget proposal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler will hold two public hearings in August and September to take comments from residents concerning its proposed 2019-20 budget.
The proposal recommends a one-and-a-half-cent increase to the current tax rate of $0.244452 per $100 valuation, which will be used in part to fund street maintenance and public safety service.
“Right now, the City of Tyler has one of the lowest tax rates in the state of Texas for cities of our size,” said Jenny Wells, public information officer for the city.
“It which actually dedicate 2 cents of our tax rate right now, and it will go directly to street maintenance and repair. What that does is gives us $1.5 million every year to work on our streets and maintain high-quality streets for our residents and visitors who are using our roads."
The proposed budget also calls for two additional police officers and firefighters, along with new bunker gear, additional training for firefighters, and new downtown parking meters. Quality is important, Wells said.
“What that’s doing is it’s dedicating money to continue upgrading those [first responder units]," she added. “That way, we have the best quality engines that are taking care of our residents.”
Opportunities for public input on the budget are available by attending one of two Tyler City Council meetings at Tyler City Hall, 212 N. Bonner Ave. on the following dates:
- Wednesday, August 28 at 9 a.m.
- Wednesday, September 11 at 9 a.m.
Final adoption of the budget is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Sept. 25 meeting at Tyler City Hall.
If you’d like to read the city’s proposed budget in full, click here.
