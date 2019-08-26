Carthage, Jacksonville to face off in Red Zone Game of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, TEXAS (KTRE) - The 2019 football season is here. On Thursday night games will kickoff across Texas. The yearly season welcomes back an East Texas Tradition; the KLTV/KTRE Red Zone Game of the Week.
For the past several years, we have opened up the season with Longview and Lufkin. We look to change it up this year, although the matchup between the 6A No. 6 Lobos and the 5A No. 7 Panthers is a game that can be labeled as ‘can’t miss’.
This year the Red Zone Game of the Week for week 1 will be the Jacksonville Indians hosting 4A No. 2 Carthage. It will be the first game played at the historic Tomato Bowl since Jacksonville beat Nacogdoeches 56-34 on November 10, 2017. After the game the stadium was closed down and given a major face lift that forced the Indians to play their home games at other stadiums around the area in 2018.
Jacksonville enters the 2019 season missing the playoffs in 2018. Carthage is starting this season with the memory of losing to Liberty Hill in the 2018 4A DI state semi-finals .
Last time these two teams met up Carthage beat Jacksonville 61-20. According to Lone Star Football Network, Carthage holds a slight 30-28 lead in the all-time series between the two teams.
The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff from inside the Tomato Bowl on Aug. 31. Tune into the Red Zone later that night at 10:35 for a complete wrap up for the game with our own Jeff Chavez. You will see amazing highlights as well as an inside look with the Indians before the game, a band performance from Carthage and post game with the winning coach.
