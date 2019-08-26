Canton man pleads guilty to trafficking methamphetamine

The press release said according to information presented in court, on July 14, 2018, Harris was stopped for a traffic violation in Van Zandt County, Texas, and found to be in possession of 1.4 grams of methamphetamine. During the investigation, Harris admitted to being responsible for the distribution of between 50 and 200 grams of methamphetamine. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 22, 2019 and charged with federal drug trafficking violations.