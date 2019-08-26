Canton man pleads guilty to trafficking methamphetamine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man has plead guilty to trafficking drugs in East Texas.
According to a press release from United States Attorney Joseph D. Brown, Andrew Mark Harris, 55, of Canton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love.
The press release said according to information presented in court, on July 14, 2018, Harris was stopped for a traffic violation in Van Zandt County, Texas, and found to be in possession of 1.4 grams of methamphetamine. During the investigation, Harris admitted to being responsible for the distribution of between 50 and 200 grams of methamphetamine. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 22, 2019 and charged with federal drug trafficking violations.
The press release said under federal statutes, Harris faces up to 20 years in federal prison at sentencing.
The release said the case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.
