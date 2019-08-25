Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off our Sunday with showers and a few isolated thundershowers in Deep East Texas. That cloud cover and wet weather will stay south and will be off and on for most of the day today so if you have outdoor plans be sure you pack along the umbrella. Central and northern counties will wake up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Throughout the day we will warm to the mid-90s with partly sunny skies. Overnight we will cool to the upper 70s. Tomorrow will feel like summer again with lots of sunshine and temperatures win the upper 90s. We will have to keep an eye on the heat index tomorrow as the humidity will be high. Rain chances return on Tuesday. It looks like the best chance to see rain will be on Wednesday and Thursday. Those will be our coolest days as well. We begin to dry out for the start of next weekend.