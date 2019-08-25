Jacksonville ISD: Nichols Intermediate Assistant Principal dies

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville ISD is remembering the life of a beloved assistant principal Sunday.
According to a Facebook post from Jacksonville ISD, Elgin Johnson, assistant principal at Nichols Intermediate, died early Sunday at his home.
“We are so saddened and ask you to keep his sweet family in your thoughts and prayers,” the post said.
A post from the Jacksonville ISD Police Department said, “Mr. Johnson was a positive influence on his students and the entire district. We ask everyone to keep his family, friends, and colleagues in your prayers.”
The post said additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
