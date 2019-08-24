School safety officer battling cancer

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Family and a community are rallying to the aid of a well known and respected East Texas school safety officer.
Pittsburg ISD safety officer Robin Molloy was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in May.
The sudden sickness has her facing a medical fight for survival.
Her family and friends have banded together to help Robin in her fight, with medical bills, and to care for her 3 children.
“It was even more so a shock because she really lives healthy. She doesn’t drink, doesn’t smoke. We just want to be there for her until hopefully, she makes it out of it,” says Robin’s cousin Melissa Defur.
"She gets strained and worn out just bathing. She has her good days and bad days. My son actually stays there to help care for her," says sister Sabra Hann.
An organized fundraiser will be held for robin on September 1 at the Fair Park Pittsburg annex building.
