Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are finally going to feel a bit of a cool off here in East Texas. Today we will start out with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Throughout the day we will warm to the low 90s. Rain chances come around for the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain but if you do it will be a light shower with the slight chance of hearing a few rumbles of thunder. Overnight we clear out and cool to the mid-70s. Tomorrow we will remain partly to mostly cloudy and keep chances for afternoon showers. Monday we will see dry and clear skies as temperatures climb back into the upper 90s. That won’t stick around for long as rain chances return for Tuesday and they stick around for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will also stay on the cooler side, only warming to the low to mid-90s.