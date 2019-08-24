Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Spotty showers south of I-20 will continue into the afternoon hours. Even if you don’t get any rain our partly cloudy skies will help keep temperatures closer to the lower to middle 90s for the remainder of the heat of the day. Cloud cover expected to stick around into tomorrow morning as we wake up in the middle 70s. Isolated to scattered showers will once again be possible tomorrow afternoon with the best chances being in our southern and eastern counties. A nice break from the sunshine and our spotty rain chances will likely keep afternoon highs in the lower to middle 90s. As we head into Monday, expect more sunshine and only an isolated shower at best. Monday will likely be the hottest day of the workweek as afternoon temperatures will jump back into the upper 90s. Isolated rain chances on Tuesday and increasing cloud cover through the day will bring temps back down into the middle 90s. A cold front will do its best to push southward into portions of East Texas on Wednesday before stalling in our area. This will help showers and thundershowers develop on Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures in the afternoon should only warm into the lower to middle 90s at best. Our rain chances will not guarantee any much-needed soakings, but as burn bans have quickly begun to pop up across the area, we’ll take whatever scattered shower we can get.