East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Burn Bans continue for Henderson, Kaufman, and Rusk Counties until further notice. Tropical moisture continues to build over the southern sections of East Texas through Saturday. Rain chances will begin at 20% on Saturday morning, increasing to 40% during the afternoon. A few PM showers/thundershowers will be possible on Sunday, but the chances drop to near 20%. Monday should be Mostly Sunny, Dry and Hot...then Tuesday through Friday of next week is expected to be Partly Cloudy with just a few PM showers and/or thundershowers possible. Low temperatures should remain in the middle 70s with highs on Monday and Tuesday in the middle to upper 90s, then falling into the middle 90s Wednesday through Friday. We are not expecting any severe weather in East Texas this weekend.