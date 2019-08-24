Abandoned church burns after controlled burn gets out of hand in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A controlled burn ran out of control Friday in Franklin County.
According to Eddie Rhoades, Chief of the South Franklin County Volunteer Fire Department, the fire happened about 2 miles north of Winnsboro just off Highway 37 around 5 p.m. Friday. A Facebook post from the South Franklin County Volunteer Fire Department said they, Purley Fire, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Forest Service responded to the call.
Rhoades said the fire burned down an abandoned church. The chief said fortunately, the building had not been used for several years and was in the process of being torn down.
No injuries were reported.
