Van Zandt County fugitive flees traffic stop, leads officers on foot chase before arrest on weapons charges

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, the Van Zandt County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office attempted to stop a silver SUV at County Road 1918 and Hwy 80 in Fruitvale because they say they saw a fugitive driving the vehicle.
Officials say a wanted fugitive, identified as Ellis jay Johnson, 43, was driving the vehicle. A short pursuit ensued, followed by a foot chase through residential properties in the area, police say. Johnson was arrested a short time later by PCT 1 Constable Mickey Henson.
Johnson was found to hold active warrants for his arrest for weapons-related offenses according to Texas Pardon’s and Parole.
Additionally, officials allege that Johnson is known to be a career offender with a lengthy criminal history which includes Aggravated Kidnapping, Burglary, and other violent offenses.
Agencies involved in the search included Texas DPS Highway Patrol Division (Canton), Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, Van Zandt County Constable (Pct. 1), and United States Marshals Service Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.
