Tyler police: Suspect shot 16-year-old during gun sale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say shot a teenager during a gun sale.
According to Tyler police, they were called to investigate a 16-year-old shooting victim at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health Hospital early Sunday morning.
During their investigation, Tyler police determined the teenager was injured while attempting to sell a gun. He had reportedly set up the transaction through social media. According to police, it was agreed that he and the unknown buyers would meet up at a parking lot in the 5300 block of South Broadway.
According to Tyler police, three people arrived at the meetup spot in a vehicle, that was later determined to be stolen, and made contact with the 16-year-old.
Tyler police report a person sitting in the back of the car reached out and grabbed the gun from the victim, intending to steal it. The 16-year-old and the suspect then struggled over the weapon. During the struggle, Tyler police say the suspect shot the teenager twice, once in the arm and once in the shoulder.
The three suspects then fled from the scene, according to Tyler police. The stolen vehicle they fled in was later recovered in Tyler.
The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening and he was treated and released from the hospital.
Investigators were able to find video of the suspected shooter. They released photos from the video in hopes of identifying him. They ask anyone with information about his identity to contact Detective Fite with the Tyler Police Department at 903-533-2025. Tips can also be sent to Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF.
