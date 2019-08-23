’This is her day’: Walmart rolls out red carpet for Mineola girl’s Make-A-Wish shopping spree

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Walmart rolled out the red carpet on Friday to grant the wish of a 4-year-old Mineola girl who wanted nothing more than to go on a whirlwind shopping spree.
Walmart Supercenter off of Highway 64 in Tyler hosted Ariana’s shopping spree through Make-A-Wish North Texas. The foundation creates life-changing wish experiences for children with critical illnesses around the world.
KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux was there as Ariana - decked out in a princess outfit - pulled up in a white limousine, was treated to the red carpet experience, and made the first stop in the shopping experience of her young life.
