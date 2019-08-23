Stanleys Famous BBQ expanding with more space, more parking, and a second smokehouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some things are worth waiting for, like good Texas barbecue, and if you’re a fan of Stanley’s BBQ in Tyler, they’ve got something special worth waiting for.
At Stanley’s Famous BBQ in Tyler, there is always a line out of the door.
“I always order the pulled pork or the sliced beef because it’s the best,” BBQ fanatic Kathryne says.
Stanley’s is the oldest operating mom and pop barbecue joint in Tyler, operating for more than 50 years as a restaurant, bar, and concert venue.
“Our fundamental principal before anything has always been alienate no one, like that’s just under the umbrella of which we do all of it,” co-owner Jennifer Pencis says.
Because of the joint’s success, expansion became a necessity.
Owners Jennifer and Nick Pencis tore down the wall between their restaurant and a vacant building next door. And with more room for customers comes 100 more parking spaces behind the new addition.
“We’ve added a new smokehouse and prep area, with intention to be able to offer more side options, expand on that a little bit,” Pencis says.
Nick and Jennifer say it’s a 10-year project and a dream that’s finally come true. They are hoping to have the expansion ready by November.
