SFA great Larry Centers impressed with new direction of ’Jacks football

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Larry Centers, one of the all-time great Lumberjack football players, was back in the pineywoods Thursday and he is giving his seal of approval for first-year head coach Colby Carthel.
From the moment Carthel stepped on campus he has asked for all alum, football and non-football, to step up and support the team as he looks to turn the program around. Carthel has also had an open-door policy for all former players to come in and meet with the team.
Thursday night, Centers took advantage of that offer and spoke at ‘Meet The Jacks’.
“Winning is tradition and unfortunately so is loosing,” Centers said. "You have to reach out to people that have done it and done it the right way. I think it is great for the coach to get the players involved and let them know it is bigger then the small time they will be SFA Lumberjacks. "
The East Texan is one of the best running backs to come out of SFA. In his 14-year pro career Centers was nominated to the Pro Bowl in 1995, 1996, and 2001. Centers also set the NFL record for most passes caught by a running back during a career and was part of the New England Patriots 2003 Super Bowl team.
