Mineola ISD superintendent submits letter of resignation, board accepts

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The superintendent of schools in Mineola submitted her letter resignation on Thursday night.
Dr. Kim Tunnell joined Mineola ISD in 2015 as superintendent. She was absent from Thursday night’s meeting.
The school board met in executive session at 7 p.m. On the agenda was for executive session was “Separation and release between district and superintendent.” The whole agenda may be viewed at this link. It was unclear whether the superintendent was asked to submit the letter of resignation.
One board member, Kyle Gully, was absent from the meeting. One board member, Jill Quiambao, voted not to accept Tunnell’s resignation, while the four remaining board members voted to release the superintendent, while onlookers scolded them and told them their actions were “shameful.” Those board members are Dr. John Abbott, Glen Dossett, Daniel Louderman, Jay McGough, and Jackie Lee Rodieck, according to mineolaisd.net.
One woman left the meeting just before the vote after being told to stop speaking when she opposed the action the board was about to take.
This vote comes on the heels of Mineola’s ISD achieving a B rating, while the elementary specifically received an F rating. The board did not state any reason publicly why they chose to separate from Tunnell, however.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.