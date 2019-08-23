Longhorn Steakhouse coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Georgia-based steak restaurant has confirmed plans to expand to Tyler.
A spokeswoman with Longhorn Steakhouse said the restaurant will be in a free-standing building at the Broadway Square Mall.
The steakhouse will open in early 2020 and employ between 60 and 80 employees, according to the spokeswoman.
According to its website, Longhorn Steakhouse was founded in Atlanta in 1981. It has locations throughout the East, Midwest and Southwest US.
