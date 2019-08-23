Gun Barrel City officials searching for missing man

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 23, 2019 at 9:17 AM CDT - Updated August 23 at 9:17 AM

GUN BARREL CITY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Gun Barrel City officials are searching for a missing man.

City officials posted about the missing man, identified as Wesley Horton, on Friday via social media.

“MISSING PERSON IN GUN BARREL CITY! Wesley Horton is a 22 year old autistic adult male and was discovered missing from his home in Lakeside Acres/Welch Lane Area in the morning of August 23, 2019. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike shirt and gray pants. If located, please call the Gun Barrel City Police Department at 903-887-7151. Thank you.”

KLTV has reached out to the department for more information.

