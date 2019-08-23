TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This dessert is simple to make; you just need some nice peaches and a few spices that you probably have handy.
Grilled ginger peaches with ice cream and caramel drizzle by Mama Steph
Ingredients:
One half large peach per person
1 cup of brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
4 tablespoons butter, for grill pan
Vanilla Ice cream
Caramel sauce
Method:
Slice washed peaches in half, and remove the pit.
In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar and ginger.
Place 2 tablespoons of butter in a grill pan set over medium-high heat.
When pan is sizzling, place the peaches cut side down in the skillet, and grill for about three minutes.
Flip peaches over, sprinkle with brown sugar mixture, and cook for three more minutes.
Flip peaches over once more to the cut side that has been coated with sugar mixture, and cook for at least another minute.
Place peach in a serving bowl, and fill center with a scoop of ice cream. Drizzle the dessert with a generous teaspoon of caramel sauce.
How to make your own caramel sauce:
1 1/2 sticks butter
1/4 cup milk
1 cup packed brown sugar
Combine all three ingredients in heavy-bottomed saucepan.
Whisk together over medium-high heat until it is completely combined and begins to boil.
Boil for exactly three minutes while stirring. Take off heat and cool to warm temperature before serving.
Store leftover sauce in closed container in the refrigerator.
