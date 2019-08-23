Friday’s Weather: Slight chance for rain. High 96

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Warm and muggy again this morning with a light south breeze. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and high temperatures in the mid 90s. There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thundershowers this afternoon, but most of East Texas will probably remain dry. Partly cloudy and still hot headed into the weekend, but chances for rain will increase slightly, especially for Saturday. Expect a few scattered showers and thundershowers during the day and into the afternoon Saturday. Not everyone will get the rain, but it will be a welcome sight for those that do. Slight chances for rain continue Sunday with temperatures in the mid 90s and a light south breeze. Hot and humid to start next week with more slight chances for rain by midweek.