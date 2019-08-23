Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Scattered showers/thundershowers and increasing cloud cover throughout your Friday afternoon. Thanks to the cloud cover and rain, temperatures this afternoon expected to remain in the middle 90s on average. Starting off with partly cloudy skies and middle 70s, we’ll see another round of on and off scattered showers and thundershowers for your Saturday. Highs will stay a bit more tame tomorrow, in the lower to middle 90s during the afternoon. Sunday we still have a decent shot at showers during the day, we just likely won’t see the coverage like on Saturday. Drying out on Monday, temperatures will likely jump back up into the middle to upper 90s but thankfully isolated to spotty showers and partly cloudy skies return on Tuesday keeping temperatures closer to 95 degrees.