East Texas Ag News: Time to start planning for the fall garden
Time to plant various vegetables for the fall garden (Source: Pexels)
August 23, 2019 at 5:58 AM CDT - Updated August 23 at 6:20 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Mid-August is the time to plant broccoli plants, Brussel sprouts, cabbage plants, carrots, cauliflower plants, Swiss chard, collards, kale, English peas, Irish potatoes, and summer squash.

County extension agents in Overton also say it’s time to set out tomato transplants for a fall harvest.

Remember that our average first freeze is mid-November and that tomato maturity slows down as the days get cool and cloudy.

Peppers and tomatoes planted earlier this year will not set fruit during the heat of summer, even though they may still be flowering.

And don’t forget to remove old plants that have stopped producing to eliminate shelters for insects and disease organisms.

