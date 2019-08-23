Black tar heroin, meth discovered during search warrant execution; 1 arrested

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A lengthy investigation led to the arrest of a Smith County man and the discovery of suspected black tar heroin, meth, firearms and stolen property.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, their narcotics unit and the Texas Department of Public Safety began an investigation into 42-year-old Kevin Ramon Erwin in February of 2018. They said probable cause led investigators to believe he was manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.
The investigation culminated with several agencies assisting the investigators on Aug. 16 in serving an arrest warrant on Erwin at his residence located on County Road 469 in Tyler.
According to the sheriff’s office, Erwin was standing in his front yard when the investigators arrived and attempted to evade them on foot. However, the sheriff’s office reported he was quickly apprehended.
Investigators then obtained an search warrant for Erwin’s residence, according to the sheriff’s office.
During the executed search warrant, investigators discovered what they believed to be black tar heroin and crystal methamphetamine. Three firearms and about $4,460 in cash were also found, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators also located various stolen property at the residence, including a 2006 Ford F-250, 2006 Kawaski Motorcycle and a power generator.
After he was apprehended, Erwin was arrested on two outstanding warrants for felon in possession of a firearm and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. He was then booked into the Smith County jail on those charges, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office reported the investigation is still ongoing and they believe more charges will be filed.
The Smith County Constables Office Precinct 5, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the Gladewater Police Department assisted the Smith County narcotics unit along with the DPS.
