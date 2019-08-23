Autopsy report: Man found in Smith County woods died of natural causes

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A man who was found dead in a wooded area of Smith County died of natural causes and exposure, according to an autopsy report.
The man was found Tuesday near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Jim Hogg Road.
The body was taken to Forensic Medical Center in Tyler for an autopsy.
Friday, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the autopsy. SCSO said the preliminary results indicate that the male died of natural causes and exposure. No signs of trauma or foul play were found.
“A tentative identification of the body is imminent, however, will not be made available until family members have been notified,” the SCSO statement reads.
