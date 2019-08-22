Woman sentenced to probation for injuring child at Tyler daycare

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas woman accused of injuring a 1-year-old boy at a daycare was sentenced to four years deferred adjudication probation.
Tabitha Bray was sentenced Thursday morning. Her probation includes 160 hours of community service and she will be required to take a life skills training course.
In July, Bray pleaded guilty to a charge of injury to a child. According to an arrest affidavit, Bray injured the child’s back on Sept. 19, 2018. The affidavit states police spoke with the child’s mother on Sept. 20, who said her child was beaten on the back by an employee because he would not nap.
Police then spoke with another employee, who said she walked in on Bray patting the child on the back and it “seemed a little too rough.” She said she looked at the child’s back and saw bruising with red spots. Police reviewed video recordings of the classroom which showed Bray sit down with the child and pat him on the back for several minutes.
The child went to sleep but woke up about 45 minutes later and the video shows Bray walk back over to him and pat him on the back for several more minutes.
RELATED STORY:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.