EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The high school football season is here.
Thursday, Aug. 29 marks the beginning of another year of some of the best football you will see around the country. Check out the Week 1 schedule below.
Stick around after the show to catch Red Zone Overtime with Michael Coleman and Caleb Beames. They’ll discuss the highlights of the night and standout players.
Want more football? Of course you do, this is Texas.
Be sure to watch The Red Zone Preview on East Texas Now at 8 p.m. on Aug. 28 to watch the Red Zone preview show what you can expect to see in the coming week.
Thursday, Aug. 29
- Lindale vs Kaufman @ Tyler’s Rose Stadium 7:30 PM
- Hughes Springs vs Hamshire – Fannett @ Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium 7 pm
- Jefferson vs Pittsburg @ Jefferson 7 PM
- Overton vs Evadale @ Evadale 7 PM
Friday, Aug. 30
Red Zone Game of the Week
- Jacksonville vs Carthage @ Jacksonville 7:30 PM
6A
- Longview vs Lufkin @ Lufkin 7:30 pm
- Tyler Lee vs Marshall @ Marshall 7:30 PM
5A
- John Tyler vs Mesquite Horn @ Rose Stadium 7 PM
- Nacogdoches vs Kilgore @ Nacogdoches 7:30 PM
- Whitehouse vs Henderson @ Henderson 7:30 PM
- Hallsville vs Terrell @ Terrell 7:30 PM
- Mt. Pleasant vs Wylie East @ Wylie East 7:30 PM
- Sulphur Springs vs Frisco Wakeland @ Prim Stadium 7 PM
- Pine Tree vs Bullard @ Bullard 7:30 PM
4A
- Palestine vs Waco Connally @ Palestine 7:30 PM
- Chapel Hill vs Crandall @ Crandall 7:30pm
- Van vs Alvarado @ Alvarado 7:30pm
- Atlanta vs Gilmer @ Gilmer 7:30pm
- Warren vs Huntington @ Huntington 7:30pm
- Center vs Tatum @ Tatum 7: 30 PM
- Lumberton vs Jasper @ Lumberton 7:30pm
- Livingston vs Sheperd @ Sheperd 7pm
- Athens vs Brownsboro @ Brownsboro 7:30pm
- Fairfield vs Rusk @ Rusk 7:30pm
- Canton vs Grace @ Grave Community 7:30pm
3A
- Edgewood vs Commerce @ Edgewood 7:30 PM
- Palestine Westwood vs Alto @ Alto 7:30 pm
- Crockett vs Buffalo @ Crockett 7:30 pm
- Diboll vs Bridge City @ Bridge City 7:30 PM
- Trinity vs Corrigan @ Trinity 7:30 PM
- Elkhart vs Centerville @ Centerville 7:30 PM
- Newton vs Kirbyville @ Kirbyville 7:30 PM
- Hemphill vs Timpson @ Hemphill 7:30 PM
- Emory Rains vs Mabank @ Mabank 7:30 PM
- Eustace vs Loan Oak @ Eustace 7:30 PM
- Malakoff vs Teague @ Teague
- Alba Golden vs Hawkins @ Hawkins 7:30 PM
- Arp vs West Rusk @ Arp 7:30 PM
- Harmony vs New Diana @ New Diana 7:30 PM
- Frankston vs West Sabine @ West Sabine 7:30 PM
- Grand Saline vs Como-Pickton @ Grand Saline 7:30 PM
- Quitman vs Cumby @ Quitman 7:30 PM
- Troup vs Tenaha @ Troup 7:30 PM
- Winona vs Winnsboro @ Winona 7:30 PM
- Elysian Fields vs White Oak @ White Oak 7:30 PM
- Waskom vs Redwater @ Waskom 7:30 PM
- Daingerfield vs Gunter @ Daingerfield 7:30 PM
- Ore City vs Maud @ Maud 7:30 PM
- Mount Vernon vs Bonham @ Bonham 7:30 PM
- Gladewater vs Spring Hill @ Gladewater 7:30 PM
- Sabine vs Carlilse @ Sabine 7:30 PM
- Mineola vs Wills Point @ Wills Point 7:30 PM
- West Rusk vs Arp @ Arp 7:30 PM
2A
- Joaquin vs Dewyville @ Joaquin 7:20 PM
- Mt. Enterprise vs Colmesneil @ Colmesneil 7:30 PM
- Grapeland vs Milano @ Milano 7:30 PM
- Lovelady vs Groveton @ Lovelady 7:30 PM
- Woodville vs Little Cypress Mauriceville @ LCM 7 PM
- San Augustine vs Big Sandy @ San Augustine 7 PM
- Shelbyville vs Beckville @ Shelbyville 7:30 PM
- Harleton Wildcats vs Queen City @ Queen City 7:30 PM
- Cushing vs Chilton @ Cushing 7 PM
- Union Grove vs James Bowie @ Union Grove 7:30 PM
- Hawkins vs Alba- Golden @ Hawkins 7:30 PM
- Cayuga vs Frost @ Frost 7:30 PM
- Cross Roads vs Blooming Grove @ Cross Roads 7:30 PM
- Linden-Kildare vs Hooks @ Linden-Kildare 7:30 PM
1A
- Covenant Christian vs Apple Springs @ Apple Springs 7pm
- Chester vs Longview Christian @ Longview Christian 7pm
- East Texas Christian Academy vs Fruitvale @ Fruitvale 7:30pm
- Ovilla Christian vs Union Hill @ Union Hill 7pm
- Willow Bend vs Leverette’s Chapel @ Leverette’s Chapel
Private Schools
- King's Academy vs Trinity School Of Texas @ Trinity School Of Texas (Longview) 7:30pm
- Tyler Heat vs Trinidad @ Trinidad 7:30pm
- TK Bishop Gorman vs Milford @ Milford 5pm
Saturday Aug. 31
- All Saints vs The Woodlands Christian Academy @ The Woodlands 7pm
- Southwest Christian vs Brook Hill @ Brook Hill 7:30pm