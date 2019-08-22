WEBXTRA: Behind the scenes at Unleashed Rage Room

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Stressed out by bad drivers? Need to blow off some steam after a difficult week of school or work? We have a suggestion that might help you do that in a fun, safe way.
Unleashed Rage Room offers an axe throwing room, and “rage rooms” where you can smash, crush and throw various objects while in a safe environment and wearing protective gear.
Check out this video of Kendyl Turner, Kayla Lyons and Alex LeRoux’s visit to the Rage Room with East Texas Weekend to see what kind of fun you can expect.
Unleashed Rage Room is located at 6252 Rhones Quarter Road in Tyler and can be reached at 903-630-5945.
