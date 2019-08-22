VIDEO: Crockett PD dashcam shows vehicle involved in chase crashing into patrol unit

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dashcam video from a Crockett Police Department patrol unit shows the moment that a driver that had been running from law enforcement smashed into it an effort drive through a roadblock Wednesday.
According to a post on the Crockett Police Department Facebook page. CPD officers were dispatched out to assist with a motor vehicle pursuit headed into Crockett from Trinity. The pursuing law enforcement officers asked the Crockett PD officers to deploy “stop sticks” to help disable the vehicle.
A third responding CPD officer positioned his patrol unit in an intersection along with additional units to divert the suspect around Loop 304 and away from the downtown Crockett area.
“As can be seen in the video the suspect continued and attempted to drive through ultimately striking a Crockett Police Department unit,” the Facebook post stated. “At the time of the collision, the officer was not in the vehicle and just relocated to another position.”
The suspect was stopped, and the man did not make it into downtown Crockett. After the crash, the suspect was removed from his vehicle and taken to the Crockett Medical Center to be checked out for non-life-threatening injuries.
After the suspect was released from the hospital, he was taken back to the Trinity County Jail. He will now be facing multiple criminal charges.
“There were no officers injured during this incident,” the Facebook post stated. “The Crockett Police Department cannot express how much we appreciate all the calls, text, and prayers from our citizens. The attached photos and videos show what our officers face on a daily basis.”
