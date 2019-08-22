Troup store clerk accused of stealing $1,500 worth of scratch-offs

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Troup police have charged a woman accused of stealing $1,574 worth of scratch-off tickets from a convenience store with which she was employed.
Samantha Leann Starkey, 34, of Troup, is charged with third-degree claiming lottery prize by fraud. She was arrested on the charge Monday and is being held on a collective bond of $105,000.
According to an arrest affidavit released to KLTV on Thursday, police began investigating on June 7 at a convenience store located in the 300 block of West Duval Street. Employees at the store said Stark came in the day before and said she had previously bought scratch-off tickets and was there to pick them up. The employee said Starkey came behind the counter and began taking the tickets and placing them in her bag. The employee noticed one of the $50 slots was empty and contacted her manager.
The manager then came to the store and began reviewing the video and saw Starkey take a large amount of tickets and place them in her bag without paying for them. The store owner logged $1,574 worth of tickets had been stolen, according to the affidavit.
Records from the Texas Lottery Commission Enforcement Division showed numerous tickets had been cashed at a grocery store in Troup and another in Jacksonville and $1,140 had been paid out. Surveillance video from the store in Troup showed Starkey cashing in numerous tickets.
A warrant for Starkey’s arrest was issued on June 26.
