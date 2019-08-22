Troup ISD leaders: ‘Proud’ of ’A’ accountability rating, but our kids are more than just a score

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Troup Independent School District was among the highest-scoring districts in East Texas when the Texas Education Agency released accountability ratings earlier this month. Troup scored an 'A', a 94 overall, and school leaders are focused on keeping that momentum going.
Tammy Jones took over as superintendent of Troup ISD in April 2019. While new to the district, she leads a team who is fairly new to their positions, as well.
“We have great kids here, they work so hard and do whatever they’re asked to do,” Jones said, reflecting on the district’s success.
The students are only part of the equation; district leaders are taking tangible steps to set their students up for success.
“We’re partnering with the teachers and getting feedback,” said Stephen Cooksey, principal at Troup Middle School. “Individual plans for individual students on campus.”
Implementing new ways to reach those students who may need extra help.
“We’re trying to find a master schedule that allows more time for task, we’ve created a time for students called ‘Tiger Time’ which is basically a one hour block of tutorials,” Cooksey explained. “Ultimately, a power hour for students, and we’re excited to see how that works for teachers as well.”
With decades of experience in education, this is Cooksey’s first year with Troup ISD.
“Wanted more time on tasks for those struggling students who might not be getting the concept that needs an additional 15 to 20 minutes,” Cooksey added.
And, at the foundational level, “collaboration between teachers, whether that is between teachers. Our teachers are very collaborative," said Amy Ledford, principal of Troup Elementary School.
Troup Elementary School sets the bar high for students at an early age.
“Constantly looking at their data - and we’re not talking about testing data - but watching the progression of their students learning and ensuring the students are being successful,” Ledford explained.
In the end, faculty and staff at Troup ISD want to make sure when their students move on to the next grade level, they’re prepared.
“The kids and they have really worked hard, and want to do well. When you have kids like that to work well it just makes my job so much easier,” Ledford added.
Jones said while the district is proud of the most recent accountability ratings, they know their kids are more than a test score. She added that they’re excited about new programs like Tiger Time, to make for an even better year.
