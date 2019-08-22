Thursday’s Weather: Hot and humid. High 97

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Warm and muggy this morning with fair skies. Expect mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with light south winds. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s today and most likely feel like the triple digits. A very slight chance for one or two isolated showers this afternoon. Anything the develops will most likely stay in far southern counties of Deep East Texas. Mostly sunny early tomorrow, but becoming partly cloudy by tomorrow afternoon. Another slight chance for a few isolated showers and thundershowers for Friday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 90s. The chance for rain increases a little bit for Saturday with a few more scattered showers and thundershowers expected. Rain chances will drop to very slight on Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will be near normal for this time of the year. Expect lows in the mid 70s each morning and highs in the mid 90s each afternoon. More chances for rain will be in the forecast for next week.