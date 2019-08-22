Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Another hot East Texas day with mostly sunny skies and upper 90s for afternoon highs but heat index values will make it feel closer to 105-108 in a few spots across the area. For that reason, the Heat Advisory has been continued but only for Cass, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk, and Upshur counties until 4 PM this afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible in Deep East Texas otherwise a dry day for most. Increasing cloud cover through the day tomorrow and a quick jump in temperatures yet again, from the upper 70s into the middle 90s by the heat of the day. Slightly better chances for scattered showers tomorrow, then better chances as we head into Saturday. No washouts are expected but the rain and extra cloud cover will certainly help keep temperatures closer to the middle 90s through the weekend. Scattered showers are possible on Sunday as well, however, we’ll likely see less coverage than what we see on Saturday. Mostly sunny skies for your Monday before showers once again become possible starting on Tuesday, keeping temperatures a bit more tame in the lower to middle 90s.