Sheriff releases identities of 2 found dead in East Mountain area

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people who were found dead Monday in the East Mountain area.
Thursday, those people were identified as Joshua Lee Geiger, 31, and Sara Joy Travis, 31.
Geiger and Travis were found in a home in the 300 block of Coulter Road, off of FM 1844.
Gregg County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson said at the time of the discovery that the deceased had been in the trailer for a number of days. Jameson said the two had recently moved into the area.
The bodies have been sent to a medical examiner for autopsy.
