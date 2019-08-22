Sheriff releases identities of 2 found dead in East Mountain area

Sheriff releases identities of 2 found dead in East Mountain area
Hazmat at scene where two were found dead in East Mountain
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 22, 2019 at 1:31 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 1:31 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people who were found dead Monday in the East Mountain area.

Thursday, those people were identified as Joshua Lee Geiger, 31, and Sara Joy Travis, 31.

Geiger and Travis were found in a home in the 300 block of Coulter Road, off of FM 1844.

Gregg County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson said at the time of the discovery that the deceased had been in the trailer for a number of days. Jameson said the two had recently moved into the area.

The bodies have been sent to a medical examiner for autopsy.

