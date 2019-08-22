Renovations continue at Hobby Lobby’s future location in Tyler

Mardel Christian & Education announces hiring event

Renovations continued Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, on the former Macy's building at 4700 South Broadway Ave. in Tyler. Earlier this year, Hobby Lobby confirmed it's moving in to the old Macy's building. Mardel Christian & Education bookstore is owned by the same company and will also be located in the building. (Arthur Clayborn/KLTV Photojournalist)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 22, 2019 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 3:25 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Renovations continue at the future location of Hobby Lobby in Tyler. The popular big-box craft store is moving from its location in the 1900 block of Southeast Loop 323 to the former Macy’s building, at 4700 South Broadway Avenue.

Mardel Christian & Education bookstore is owned by the same company and will also be located in the building. The bookstore will hold a hiring event Sept. 3 through Sept. 6 at the Sleep Inn $ Suites Tyler South Conference Room.

