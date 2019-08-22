Renovations continue at Hobby Lobby’s future location in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Renovations continue at the future location of Hobby Lobby in Tyler. The popular big-box craft store is moving from its location in the 1900 block of Southeast Loop 323 to the former Macy’s building, at 4700 South Broadway Avenue.
Mardel Christian & Education bookstore is owned by the same company and will also be located in the building. The bookstore will hold a hiring event Sept. 3 through Sept. 6 at the Sleep Inn $ Suites Tyler South Conference Room.
