Pittsburg police: Gas leak near Hwy 271, Hwy 993 now contained

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency personnel in Pittsburg worked together to quickly contain a gas leak that occurred near the intersection of Highway 271 and Highway 993 early Thursday afternoon.
A post on the Pittsburg Police Department Facebook page said the incident was under control. Motorists were urged to avoid the area until the situation was resolved at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
“Thanks to the efforts of Centerpoint, Gridsource, CCSO, Camp County Constable, PFD, and PPD, the leak was controlled with no injuries,” another post on the Pittsburg Police Department Facebook page stated. “Great job everybody.”
