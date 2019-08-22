Overton man gets 25 years in prison for fatal hit and run

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly hit-and-run wreck involving a pedestrian.
Michael Grant, 39, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a motor vehicle for the 2017 crash that killed Lechell"Deke" Scott near Liberty City.
According to the preliminary report from DPS, Grant was driving a Mercury Topaz down County Road 3652, Green Blackmon Road five miles southwest of Liberty City when he struck Scott, 34, of Kilgore, who was walking in the main lanes of the roadway.
Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.
Grant fled the scene, but was found a short time later and subsequently arrested, according to officials.
