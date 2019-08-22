Meet the ‘Jacks set for Thursday night

From SFA Athletics
Fans and supporters of SFA athletics will get the chance to meet the Lumberjack football team at the 39th annual Meet the 'Jacks held Thursday, Aug. 22. The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Fredonia Hotel and is sponsored by the Fredonia Rotary Club.
Admittance into Meet the 'Jacks is $15, which includes admission to the event, dinner and a chance to meet your favorite SFA football players. Tickets to the event can be purchased at the door the night of the event.
SFA opens up its 2019 campaign Saturday, Aug. 31 with a trip to Waco, Texas, to take on in-state and Big 12 adversary Baylor at 6:00 p.m. from McLane Stadium. The following Saturday (Sept. 7), the 'Jacks take to their home field at Homer Bryce Stadium to host NCAA Division II combatant Tarleton State.