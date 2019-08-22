Lufkin man gets probation for aggravated robbery at Kilgore store

Ruben Wallace, 18, of Lufkin, appears before 124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Wallace was sentenced to five years probation for an aggravated robbery at an EZ Mart in Kilgore. (Bob Hallmark?KLTV Multimedia Journalist)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 22, 2019 at 11:33 AM CDT - Updated August 22 at 11:50 AM

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man was sentenced to five years deferred adjudication probation after pleading guilty to a Kilgore robbery.

Ruben Wallace, 18, pleading guilty Thursday morning to aggravated robbery. The charge stems from an incident on January 24, 2019.

That’s when police say Wallace and two other Lufkin teens robbed the robbery at the EZ Mart on Houston Street in Kilgore.

Ruben Louis Wallace (Source: Gregg County Judicial Records)
During the robbery, the clerk is hit with a pistol. The two juvenile suspects, a 14 year old and a 16 year old, were also taken into custody.

Wallace could’ve faced up to 30 years in prison.

