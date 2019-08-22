LIVE ON EAST TEXAS NOW: East Texas State Fair announces coming attractions

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - The East Texas State Fair is back and this year organizers are rolling out six new attractions.
Attractions include a recurring sea lion performance, a magician and a farm-to-table cooking show. Fan favorites are also returning.
The fair runs from Sept. 20 through Sept. 29 in Tyler, Texas and will include carnival rides, games, food vendors, livestock shows, contests, and exhibits. This is the 104th year for the event.
Here’s what you can look forward to this year:
- Sea Lion Splash: Performing three times a day you won’t want to miss the tricks and dance moves from these rescue sea lions. If you’re lucky, you’ll even be a part of the show! Photos are available with the sea lions after every show.
- The Nerveless Nocks Thrill Show: A family of aerial stunt artists! Balancing high in the air on sway poles without harness or nets of any kind! Get ready for motorcycles, thrilling leaps and jumps, and some tricks that are even performed blindfolded! Once a part of the Ringling Brothers Circus, this stunt show has been around for decades and they’re making their way to East Texas for the first time this year!
- The Oncor Community Stage: This is where you’ll find all your local artists and bands as well as some nationally touring acts. Some are new and others are returning, but no matter what you’ll be receiving nonstop music from the local artists you love from when the gates open to when they close every single day.
- Discovery Texas: A new, fun agriculture educational experience. This is a unique, interactive opportunity for everyone, from small children to adults, to learn about the industry that produces the food and other products they use every single day. School tours are also available.
- Kardenni: He’s a Magician you don’t want to miss! Kardenni will be taking a break from his time at Walt Disney World to come to East Texas and wow fair goers with his illusions and tricks! He’s world famous, winning multiple international awards for his shows so make sure you catch one before he’s gone!
- Farm-to-Table Cooking Show: It’s a fun and healthy cooking show using local ingredients and products. Dianne Linderman is bringing her unique cooking show to East Texas. The National Syndicated Radio Host has 30-plus years of experience that she’s bringing with her to the Piney Woods, not to mention recipes she’ll be handing out to fairgoers.
- GO TEXAN Market: Come shop a variety of certified GO TEXAN products! Salsa, Olive Oil, Jellies, and many more products of Texas agriculture will be featured in this all-new market.
- Duelly Noted: Another fun musical act at the fair this year! Duelly Noted is a dueling piano act. Take a seat and enjoy a fun loving, rambunctious show with the performers playing the classics and fan favorites!
- Rock Bottom Boys: Think contemporary Bluegrass meets comedy! These boys will get your boots stompin’ and your heart pumping. It’s light hearted fun for all audiences.
- Craft Beer Tour: Back for a 2nd year, the Craft Beer Tour brings over 24 Texas brews under one roof. From hops to ambers to ales, there’s a brew for everyone. Representatives from the breweries will be onsite to make recommendations and answer questions.
- Great American Petting Zoo: A classic at the ETX State Fair the petting zoo has a wide range of cuddly creatures from llamas, to goats, pigs, and even Wallabies! There’s other classic farm animals like sheep, ducks, chickens, and more! There’s ALWAYS a chance to catch sight of a baby animal as well. The zoo has been at the fair for decades.
In June, organizers announced the musical lineup.
Acts include Bret Michaels, Aaron Watson, and La Fiera de Ojinaga will perform at the event, along with various other musical artists.
